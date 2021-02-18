The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.99

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.99 and traded as high as C$75.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at C$75.51, with a volume of 3,468,638 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$137.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.99.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5300007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

