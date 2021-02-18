The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD stock traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $834.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 289.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $808.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.46.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,625,311.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

