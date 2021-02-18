The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $812.53

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.53 ($10.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 31,025 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 964.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

The Vitec Group plc Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

