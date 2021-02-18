The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of The Williams Companies worth $71,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

