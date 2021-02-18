THEKEY Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $142,008.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010969 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005165 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

