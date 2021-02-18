TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $21.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.32 million and the highest is $24.44 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $62.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $64.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.12 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $137.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

