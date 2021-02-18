TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 5.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.75. 18,475,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 15,882,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 482,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 326,432 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

