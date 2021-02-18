Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TH opened at C$3.73 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$350.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

