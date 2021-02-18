Theratechnologies (THTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $278.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

