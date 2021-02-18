Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,976 shares during the period. Third Point Reinsurance accounts for 2.3% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,536,000 after buying an additional 599,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of TPRE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 5,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.