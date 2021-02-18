Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.77 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.42.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.