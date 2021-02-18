Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $22,500.84 and $80,279.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00439893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

