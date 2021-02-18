ThoreCoin (THR) One Day Volume Tops $55,026.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $880.22 million and $55,026.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $10,154.15 or 0.19503486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.