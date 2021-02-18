ThreeFold Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,648.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00412474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00059605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00084486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00425749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028434 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

