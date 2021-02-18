Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,879.30

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $395,879.30 and $12,221.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

