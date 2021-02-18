Thugs Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,159.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 64% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for $19.55 or 0.00038146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $225,159.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 366.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

