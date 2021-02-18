Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.96 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $63.61 million and $11.96 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.07 or 0.00679983 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

