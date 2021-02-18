thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.51 ($12.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.45 ($13.46) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.60. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

