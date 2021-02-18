TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $392,692.08 and approximately $2.62 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00391849 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare,

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

