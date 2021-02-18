Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,648 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

