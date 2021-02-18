Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Benchmark

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.
NASDAQ TLRY opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
