Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded by Benchmark

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

