Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.