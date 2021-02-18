Tim A. Makowski Sells 5,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.32. 343,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,595. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

