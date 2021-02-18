TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.50. 78,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 317,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

