TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect TimkenSteel to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TMST opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

