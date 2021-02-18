Timothy Buckley Sells 17,500 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 491,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $736.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

