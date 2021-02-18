TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 59,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 50,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMMFF. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

