TokenClub (TCT) Achieves Market Cap of $18.29 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $2.68 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00871336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.04 or 0.05074572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00050999 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017351 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

TokenClub Token Trading

