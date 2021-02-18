Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 9,702 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,223.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

