Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.68 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

