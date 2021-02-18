Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,298,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after buying an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $180.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

