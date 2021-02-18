Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1,408.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 275,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,741,934.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

