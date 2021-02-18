Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3,397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

