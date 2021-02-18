Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $2.07 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.