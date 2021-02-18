Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $2.48 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

