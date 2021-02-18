Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

