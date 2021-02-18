Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 25,277 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 561.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

