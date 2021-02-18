Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in WD-40 by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $322.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

