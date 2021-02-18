Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 22,086 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

