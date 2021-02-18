Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

TRV opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

