Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $2.11 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The AES by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,411 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

