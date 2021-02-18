Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

