TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0167

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a market capitalization of $750,391.45 and approximately $50,013.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

TON Token Token Profile

TON Token launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

TON Token Token Trading

TON Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.