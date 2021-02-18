Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.71% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TR opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

