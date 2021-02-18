Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $231.81 on Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for about $231.81 or 0.00451705 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 140.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00450066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00075808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00417755 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

