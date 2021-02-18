Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as high as C$3.89. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 44,220 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$165.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $83,324.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

