Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) (LON:TRP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,024,826 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Tower Resources plc (TRP.L) Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

