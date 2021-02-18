Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Tower Semiconductor worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,161. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

