TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 9.4%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.17. Approximately 803,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 762,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $623,755.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,683.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,244 shares of company stock worth $9,114,581 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.