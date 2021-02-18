TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.29 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $623,755.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,683.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,244 shares of company stock worth $9,114,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

